Luka Dončić Trash-Talked Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck During Game 2
Luka Dončić got into it with the crowd again during Game 2 of the NBA Finals. This time it was Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck sitting courtside who drew Dončić's attention.
Following an incredible first half performance, Dončić picked up five quick assists early in the third quarter. During that run, Grousbeck apparently did something that the Dallas Mavericks star didn't like.
According to multiple media members, Grousbeck taunted Dončić. Then, on the next possession, the Mavs star hit a turnaround jumper and let Grousbeck have it as he ran back up the court.
Grousbeck apparently made a technical foul gesture, signaling to the officials that Dončić should receive a technical for complaining. The gesture directly resulted in Dončić backing down an All-Defensive Second Team player and hitting him with a move that left him flat-footed as he buried a jumper. Celtics' Derrick White didn't even attempt to contest the shot.
Despite the fact that Dončić has been playing well, the Celtics still extended their lead during the third quarter. Boston led 54-51 at the half and this Dončić highlight cut it to three again, but by the end of the third Boston was up by nine. Dončić had six points and six assists in the quarter.