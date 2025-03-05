Luka Doncic Wouldn't Rule Out 70,000 Career Points for LeBron James
At 40-years-old, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is doing things no one else in the NBA has ever done.
He is the oldest player in NBA history to be named Western Conference Player of the Month. He's outplaying himself roughly ten years ago. And on Tuesday, he became the first NBA star in history to reach a combined 50,000 regular season and postseason career points.
After said milestone-hitting game, James' teammate Luka Doncic had a telling read on the forward's continued longevity, which at this point, he made sure not to underestimate.
"I mean, it's amazing watching him do this stuff. At this age, it's just unbelievable," Doncic told reporters. "Like, 50K points. I can't even explain how insane that is. And he might get to 70K, you never know," he continued, to laughs.
Watch that below:
At this age, it is hard to believe James would be playing long enough—or at least playing well enough—to reach that 70,000 threshold. Both Doncic is right that, especially after the season the forward has had, we'd be wise not to say never.