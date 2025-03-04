LeBron James Becomes Oldest Player in NBA History to Win Monthly Award
LeBron James was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for February at age 40, making him the oldest NBA player in history to win the monthly award. He surpassed Karl Malone, who earned the honor at age 37 in November 2000.
James secures his NBA-record 41st Player of the Month honor, and his first since February 2020. As a surprise to no one, James continues to be dominant and stay relevant on the court even this late in his career.
James averaged 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game in February. The Los Angeles Lakers went 10-2 in that month as well.
Over in the Eastern Conference, Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell took home the award.
February was a big month for the Lakers and James as the team traded for superstar Luka Doncic, who has proved to be a good fit for James on the court. James did miss one game in February, though, and he missed the All-Star Game, as he dealt with ankle and foot discomfort. He did have two 40-point games (one was 42 points) in the month of February, which left coach JJ Redick in awe of his star player.
We'll see what March brings for James and the Lakers. Los Angeles will be competing in six games over eight days, which James called "insane."