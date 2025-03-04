LeBron James Becomes Oldest Player in NBA History to Win Monthly Award

LeBron James has been named Western Conference Player of the Month, averaging 29.3 ppg, 10.5 rpg, and 6.9 apg in leading the Lakers to a 10-2 record in Feb.



He extends his PoM record to 41, and at age 40, surpassing Karl Malone (37) as the oldest to sustain such dominance. https://t.co/3LjchrxCWf