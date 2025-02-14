Mac McClung Makes Surprising Revelation About Participating in 2025 Dunk Contest
Mac McClung enters this year's NBA Slam Dunk Contest as the back-to-back reigning champ, having taken home the trophy in 2023 and '24. He's looking to cement the three-peat in '25, but he admitted his future in the event is a bit less certain.
McClung told Sporting News that he doesn't expect to be back in the dunk contest next year, signaling that this year's edition will be his last appearance regardless of if he wins or loses.
"This will be the last year for me. I've really loved it. You know, you run out of dunks. So this is probably where I'm at after this," said McClung, via Steph Noh.
McClung has stolen the show at the dunk contest in each of the last two years, but his success on All-Star weekend hasn't resulted in a real opportunity on an NBA roster. Since winning the event in 2023, McClung has featured in a total of three NBA games and played just 46 minutes between stints on the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic.
He'll be joined by fellow 2025 dunk contest participants Andre Jackson Jr., Stephon Castle and Matas Buzelis for Saturday's showdown, but indicated that he won't be back next season even if an invitation is extended his way.