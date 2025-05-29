Magic Johnson Apologized for Doubting Thunder After OKC Reached NBA Finals
The Oklahoma City Thunder proved all of their doubters wrong as they clinched their place in the 2025 NBA Finals.
One of those doubters was apparently Magic Johnson, who was quick to offer an apology to the team on social media after Oklahoma City blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124–94, in Game 5 on Wednesday night.
Johnson took to X to congratulate the Thunder on their achievement, while apologizing for previously doubting that they were ready to take that next step and contend for a championship.
"I want to apologize to the Oklahoma City Thunder for underestimating them and not thinking they were ready to compete for a Championship," Johnson wrote.
Johnson won't be underestimating this team again, that's for sure.
The Thunder have been nothing short of dominant throughout the playoffs. They survived a tough test in the second round, besting the Denver Nuggets in seven games, and made quick work of the Minnesota Timberwolves in a five-game series.
Now, after reaching the Finals for the first time since 2012, they'll await the winner of the Eastern Conference finals showdown between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, a series which the Pacers currently lead 3–1.