Magic Johnson Had One Big Question in Response to Knicks Firing Tom Thibodeau

Johnson had a stunned reaction to the news the Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau.

Liam McKeone

Thibodeau coached the Knicks for the last five seasons
Thibodeau coached the Knicks for the last five seasons
Tom Thibodeau was fired by the New York Knicks on Tuesday, just days after the franchise wrapped up its most successful season in over 20 years. Thibodeau led the Knicks to 51 wins and an Eastern Conference finals appearance this year, but the run came to an end on Saturday with New York falling to the Indiana Pacers in six games. Now the organization must find a new head coach to capitalize on its talented roster immediately.

The news came as a massive shock to fans and analysts alike. For Magic Johnson, it was an absolute stunner, as the Hall of Fame point guard tweeted, "WOW WOW WOW" from his X account in the immediate wake of the dismissal. Johnson also had one big question in response to the decision.

"WOW WOW WOW. I can’t believe the NY Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was fired today after leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals!" Johnson said on Tuesday, with a mind-blown emoji to boot. "The biggest question is why was he fired? Now, who will be the next coach of the Knicks?"

The Knicks released a statement explaining why Thibodeau was dismissed but it is unlikely to satisfy the curiosity of Johnson and those who also want to know what happened. The statement from team president Leon Rose said that the franchise is focused on winning a championship and moving on from Thibodeau was the next step in that process.

The coming days and weeks will likely bring reports that shed some light as to why the Knicks made the decision. For now, we're all left to wonder, just like Magic.

Liam McKeone
Liam McKeone

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

