Shams Charania Says Knicks Firing Tom Thibodeau Left NBA Executives Stunned
The New York Knicks stunned the NBA on Tuesday when they fired head coach Tom Thibodeau after a season in which they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.
ESPN NBA insider Sham Charania reported the news, then popped on-air to discuss it. He reported that everyone around the league was shocked by the development.
"My phone is blowing up right now with executives, everyone around the league just stunned," Charania said. "Clearly, the Knicks did not feel like Tom Thibodeau was going to be the coach to take them over the top."
The Knicks finished the 2024-25 regular season 51-31 and in third place in the Eastern Conference. It was their third straight season reaching the playoffs under Thibodeau and the fourth time in his five-season tenure. They made it to the conference finals but fell to the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers in six games.
In five seasons with the Knicks, Thibodeau posted a record of 226-174 (.565) and was 24-23 in the postseason.
Knicks guard Josh Hart posted a supportive message to Thibodeau after the news dropped. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the team reacts and if they're as shocked as the rest of the NBA.