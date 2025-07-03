Magic Johnson Celebrated Lakers' Deandre Ayton Signing With One Perfect Screenshot
The Los Angeles Lakers recently acquired center Deandre Ayton in one of their biggest moves of the offseason, and franchise legend Magic Johnson already seems pretty pleased with the signing.
Ayton was waived by the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week and reportedly signed with the Lakers after clearing waivers Wednesday evening. The Lakers hoping to bring in a center has been the league's worst-kept secret since the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, and it looks like the team has found at least a short-term solution in Ayton, who agreed to a two-year deal.
Immediately after the news broke, Lakers icon Magic Johnson couldn't wait to share his opinions about the organization's move. Instead of going the more traditional 280-character tweeting route, Johnson hilariously screenshotted an Instagram post from Bleacher Report that showed Ayton in a Lakers jersey alongside Doncic and LeBron James.
"LA gets their big man," Bleacher Report wrote in the caption of their post.
It's arguably a very boomer move from Johnson, who decided not to crop anything and just post the full screenshot instead. Fans got to see Johnson's battery level (40%) and recommended Instagram accounts to follow as well as the Photoshopped picture of Ayton in his new Lakers threads.
Never change, Magic.