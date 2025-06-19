Magic Johnson Gives Simple Reasoning for Why Lakers Fans Should Be 'Ecstatic' About Sale
The Los Angeles Lakers are about to undergo significant change after the news broke on Thursday that ownership would be changing hands. The Buss family, represented by Jeanie Buss on the Lakers' side of things for the last decade-plus, will be selling majority ownership of the franchise to minority owner Mark Walter. Walter owns stakes in numerous other sports teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, and will be purchasing the Buss's stakes at a whopping $10 billion valuation.
As it turns out there is nobody more qualified to weigh in on the situation than Magic Johnson. Johnson obviously was a superstar for the Lakers back in the day and has remained hitched with the organization in varying capacities in the many years since his retirement. He is also a minority owner of the Dodgers with Walter as the controlling owner. Johnson enjoys making his thoughts on all sorts of matters known but he is uniquely qualified to weigh in on this sale given his relationships with both parties.
He did so in several tweets on Wednesday, and the one Lakers fans will find most relevant is Johnson giving his simple reasoning for why this deal is good for the team.
"Laker fans should be (ecstatic)," Johnson wrote on his X account. "A few things I can tell you about Mark - he is driven by winning, excellence, and doing everything the right way. AND he will put in the resources needed to win! I can understand why Jeanie sold the team to Mark Walter because they are just alike - they are competitive people, (have) big hearts, love to give back, and both prefer to be behind the scenes.
"This makes all the sense in the world. I am so so SO happy and excited for fans all over the world!!
Whether Walter will indeed "put in the resources needed to win" is the part Lakers fans are most interested in. Especially given Luka Doncic is on the team now and will expect a max contract at the earliest opportunity. But between Johnson's words and Walter's actions as the controlling interest in the high-priced, championship-winning Dodgers, there should be optimism.
It's a new era in Los Angeles. Johnson believes it is for the better.