SI

Magic Johnson Gives Simple Reasoning for Why Lakers Fans Should Be 'Ecstatic' About Sale

Johnson believes Lakers fans should be excited about the ownership transition and explained why on Wednesday.

Liam McKeone

Johnson knows new Lakers owner Mark Walter quite well
Johnson knows new Lakers owner Mark Walter quite well / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers are about to undergo significant change after the news broke on Thursday that ownership would be changing hands. The Buss family, represented by Jeanie Buss on the Lakers' side of things for the last decade-plus, will be selling majority ownership of the franchise to minority owner Mark Walter. Walter owns stakes in numerous other sports teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, and will be purchasing the Buss's stakes at a whopping $10 billion valuation.

As it turns out there is nobody more qualified to weigh in on the situation than Magic Johnson. Johnson obviously was a superstar for the Lakers back in the day and has remained hitched with the organization in varying capacities in the many years since his retirement. He is also a minority owner of the Dodgers with Walter as the controlling owner. Johnson enjoys making his thoughts on all sorts of matters known but he is uniquely qualified to weigh in on this sale given his relationships with both parties.

He did so in several tweets on Wednesday, and the one Lakers fans will find most relevant is Johnson giving his simple reasoning for why this deal is good for the team.

"Laker fans should be (ecstatic)," Johnson wrote on his X account. "A few things I can tell you about Mark - he is driven by winning, excellence, and doing everything the right way. AND he will put in the resources needed to win! I can understand why Jeanie sold the team to Mark Walter because they are just alike - they are competitive people, (have) big hearts, love to give back, and both prefer to be behind the scenes.

"This makes all the sense in the world. I am so so SO happy and excited for fans all over the world!!

Whether Walter will indeed "put in the resources needed to win" is the part Lakers fans are most interested in. Especially given Luka Doncic is on the team now and will expect a max contract at the earliest opportunity. But between Johnson's words and Walter's actions as the controlling interest in the high-priced, championship-winning Dodgers, there should be optimism.

It's a new era in Los Angeles. Johnson believes it is for the better.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NBA