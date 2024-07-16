Magic Johnson Pays Emotional Tribute to Joe Bryant After His Death at 69
Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, the father of the late Kobe Bryant, has died at age 69.
Joe Bryant, a first-round pick by the Golden State Warriors in the 1975 NBA draft, also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers and Houston Rockets during his eight years in the NBA. He finished his career with averages of 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 606 regular season games.
Lakers legend Magic Johnson shared an emotional tribute to Bryant on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after the news of Bryant's death was reported:
"I'm devastated to hear about the loss of my friend Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, the father of Kobe Bryant. Joe was not only a talented basketball player; he was also a great coach. A lot of people don't know that he coached the LA Sparks in 2005, 2006, and 2011! Joe was an exceptional human being with a radiant smile that had the power to brighten any room, and a great husband and father. Cookie and I are praying for his wife Pam, daughters Sharia and Shaya, and the rest of the Bryant family, friends, and all those who loved Joe."
Joe Bryant's death comes 4 1/2 years after Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash.