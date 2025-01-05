Magic Johnson Reacts to Receiving Presidential Medal of Freedom Award
Magic Johnson added a prestigious honor to his trophy case on Saturday.
Johnson was one of 19 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony Saturday at the White House. The other honorees included Lionel Messi, U2 front man Bono, actor Denzel Washington and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.
"I am so humbled and overwhelmed with emotion right now," Johnson wrote on X Saturday night. "It is an absolute honor and privilege that President Joe Biden selected me for the esteemed Presidential Medal of Freedom award. Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that this kid from Lansing, Mich., would one day grow up and receive one of the highest civilian awards of the United States.
"... I accept this honor with a deep sense of responsibility. It serves as a reminder of the work still ahead and the change we can all help bring about! I promise to keep working to make a positive difference for our country and the world."
The White House stated it gives the Presidential Medal of Freedom to people who have made "exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors."
Biden has given the award to several athletes over his tenure in the White House, including Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe, Katie Ledecky and Jim Thorpe.