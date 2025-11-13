Magic Star Paolo Banchero to Miss Time With Groin Injury
Magic star forward Paolo Banchero will miss at least Friday's game against the Nets, and potentially additional contests with a groin strain, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania. Following Friday's game, Banchero will be evaluated ”daily moving forward.”
The fourth-year wing is off to another strong start for the Magic this season. Through 12 games, Banchero is averaging 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game on 46.1% shooting from the floor.
Despite another strong start to the year for Banchero, the Magic have been very up-and-down through their first 12 games. Through the first month, Orlando is 6–6 and sitting in 10th in the East, which is a far cry from expectations. Many anticipated Orlando to compete for a top four seed in the East after acquiring Desmond Bane from the Grizzlies and getting the remainder of the roster back healthy.
It's unclear how long Banchero will miss, but after an injury plagued year for the young star a year ago, he'd certainly value a return to the lineup sooner rather than later.