Magic's Jalen Suggs Set for Surgery As Team's Poor Injury Luck Continues

Orlando can't catch a break.

Patrick Andres

Jalen Suggs during the Magic's 121–113 win over the Pistons on Jan. 25, 2025.
Jalen Suggs during the Magic's 121–113 win over the Pistons on Jan. 25, 2025. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
It's hard to have a year with worse injury luck than the Orlando Magic's 2025 season.

Since October, the Magic have watched their two stars—forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner—deal with oblique injuries, which are rare in basketball. Additionally, center Moritz Wagner is out for the year with a torn ACL.

On Sunday, yet another name reportedly (re)joined the injury report in a more lasting capacity. Orlando guard Jalen Suggs will undergo arthroscopic left knee surgery to remove a cartilage fragment, according to a Sunday afternoon report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Suggs, 23, is averaging a career-high 16.2 points per game this season.

The Gonzaga product has played just 35 games this season; a back injury cost him much of January.

In 2024, Suggs was named to the All-Defensive team as the Magic nearly won their first playoff series since 2010.

This year, Orlando has struggled to a 29-32 record that has them eighth in the Eastern Conference with 21 games to play.

