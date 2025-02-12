Malik Beasley Had an Adorable Mid-Game Celebration After Making Pistons History
Malik Beasley made Detroit Pistons history Tuesday night, claiming the record for most three-pointers made in a single season in franchise history.
He needed seven threes to break the record heading into the night, and did just that during the Pistons' 132-92 blowout win over the Chicago Bulls. At the start of the fourth quarter, Beasley ran off a screen for a catch-and-shoot three that went straight through the net. He was aware of the record, putting his arms up in the air and looking toward the Detroit bench after he saw the shot drop.
Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart knew, too. He ran toward Beasley and the two teammates embraced for a quick hug as they ran back on defense for a heartwarming in-game celebration.
As the game was still in play, the Piston pair quickly turned around to find their defensive assignments and get right back to it. You have to acknowledge history when it happens, though.
The celebration continued when he went to the bench for a breather later, too:
Beasley scored 24 points on 7-for-10 shooting from three-point range Tuesday night. The three which made him the Pistons' franchise leader was his 212th of the season, passing Saddiq Bey, who set the record previously three seasons ago.
Beasley, a three-point specialist, is just the sixth player in NBA history to make 200 or more threes in four consecutive seasons. He has averaged 16.4 points per game while shooting 40.9% from deep in his first season with Detroit as a big part in the Pistons' resurgence. He has made the second-most threes across the NBA this season, behind only Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (220).
Now, he's etched his name in franchise history, and his teammates couldn't be happier.