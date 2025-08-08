Malik Beasley Evicted From Detroit Luxury Apartment Amid Gambling Inquiry
Pistons guard Malik Beasley has been evicted from a luxury apartment in downtown Detroit pursuant to a Wednesday order, according to court documents obtained by media outlets including Axios and ESPN.
Beasley, 28, has been under federal investigation since June for alleged gambling during his 2024 stint with the Milwaukee Bucks. That investigation—which has resulted in no charges thus far—has invited significant scrutiny into his personal finances, with Robert Snell of the Detroit News reporting on July 1 that Beasley owed money to "a celebrity barber, a dentist, a landlord, a lender and a marketing firm."
Axios's Joe Guillen reported Friday that Beasley owes his building, The Stott, upward of $23,000 "in unpaid rent and other costs." Per Guillen, monthly rent in the Art Deco skyscraper is believed to cost about $7,000.
Beasley thrived on the court in 2025, averaging 16.3 points per game for a playoff Pistons team. He finished second in the Sixth Man of the Year voting to Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
"Obviously he's going through some tough times now," Beasley attorney Steve Haney—who is not representing the guard in this matter—told Guillen.