Malik Beasley Under Investigation for Alleged Gambling Related to NBA Games
The United States District Attorney's office has launched an investigation into veteran guard Malik Beasley on allegations of gambling related to NBA games and prop bets, per a report from ESPN's NBA Shams Charania.
Beasley, who was slated to hit free agency this offseason, played all 82 games for the Pistons in 2024-25 and had one of the best years of his career. He averaged 16.3 points and made 3.9 threes per game at a 41.6% clip. He ranked second in the NBA with 319 made threes, trailing only Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Beasley, 28, was in the midst of negotiating a new contract to keep him in Detroit. Charania reports that the Pistons and Beasley had been in discussions surrounding a three-year, $45 million deal but the gambling investigation has tabled those talks.
The specific details of what Beasley is alleged to have done remain unclear. As it stands, he's only being investigated and has not been charged with any wrongdoing. SI's Chris Mannix reports that the NBA is cooperating with the investigation, which is being conducted by the U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of New York.
It's not the first time an active NBA player has been under suspicion for allegedly gambling on games. Last year, Johntay Porter, former Toronto Raptors player and younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., was banned for life from the NBA after an investigation concluded he'd been scheming with gamblers on games in which he was playing.