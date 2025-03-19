Marcus Morris Boldly Declares Daryl Morey is Biggest Problem With Sixers
Daryl Morey made some headlines last week when he revealed how the Philadelphia 76ers use artificial intelligence when making roster decisions. Two of the roster decisions that the 76ers made during the 2023–24 season was to both acquire and trade Marcus Morris.
Morris, who averaged 6.7 points in 37 games for the Sixers last season, was a guest on Kevin O'Connor's latest podcast and the host asked the former player about his former general manager's use of AI. His answer was far from a glowing endorsement of Morey.
“I don’t trust Daryl Morey," said Morris. "I just don’t trust him. I think he’s thinking too far ahead of the way basketball needs to be played. He’s putting guys… he’s trying to do a whole new team. He’s trying to bring guys in. He’s flipping them in and out, in and out, in and out. Does he even understand the dynamic of being in Philadelphia. What guys you need to play in Philadelphia. Understand how the team needs to gel before you talk about AI. What does AI do? I understand the effects it can have on other spots, maybe the offense, the numbers and things like that. But like telling you what guys you should choose? Or which guys fits what you’re trying to do. What has he won. He hasn’t won in so long."
Morris then went on to explain how the rash decision-making may have affected the team last season.
"I played there last year," said Morris. "I was playing really good basketball and [Daryl Morey] traded me for a bag of chips. ... Literally a bag of chips. I was like mother------, what else do I need to do to play on this team, to play well, to gel with Joel [Embiid], to be a guy that's in the city that's like helping the team. That's the bulls-- I'm talking about. And not only does he trade me he trades Patrick Beverley, his own guy that's playing really well. ... Some of the things that I think that he does it doesn't have anything to do with basketball."
The way this season has gone for the Sixers, it's hard to argue with Morris right now.