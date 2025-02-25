NBA Fans Loved Seeing Vintage Marcus Smart in Wizards Upset Win Over Nets
Though not likely to ever be the tallest or the most skilled player on the court at a given time, NBA veteran Marcus Smart has long been known for his tenacious defense and grit. Clearly, that toughness hasn’t left him since being traded to the Washington Wizards earlier this month.
Playing in just his third game with the team out of the nation's capital, Smart took a fourth-quarter charge while guarding Brooklyn Nets forward Trendon Watford—and drew a foul. He then proceeded to get himself off the floor with a kip-up and fired up the Washington crowd.
Here's a look at the sequence:
Smart's tough play had not only Wizards fans excited, but the rest of the NBA as well. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter):
"I just wanted to continue to show everybody I still do this sh**," Smart said after the game. "I think a couple people forgot... We got a good young team here, we play our a** off, and I just want to come in here and contribute."
Smart finished Monday night with 10 points, two assists, one rebound, and a steal while leading the Wizards to their 10th win this season.