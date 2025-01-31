Mark Cuban Criticizes NBA Over Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving Missing All-Star Game
Mark Cuban is not thrilled with the rosters for the upcoming 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco.
For the first time since the 2017-18 season, the Dallas Mavericks aren't sending a single player to the league's All-Star showcase, as superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving didn't make the cut. Shortly after the rosters were announced on TNT's Inside the NBA on Thursday, Cuban sounded off on social media.
"Those TV ratings for All-Star are gonna be crazy ... lol," Cuban wrote. "NBA gonna NBA. Just insane Luka and [Irving] aren't going."
Doncic likely didn't earn a trip to the Bay Area due to injuries, as he's been sidelined since late December with a calf injury. But Irving is one of the bigger All-Star snubs this year.
In 38 games this season, Irving is averaging 24.2 points per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 41.9% from three-point range. He's helped lead the Mavericks to a respectable 26-22 record, good for eighth in the Western Conference, while Doncic recovers from injuries.
To Cuban's dismay, Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Jaren Jackson Jr., Alpheren Sengun, Jalen Williams and Victor Wembanyama were the seven Western Conference reserves picked over Irving and Doncic.
The NBA All-Star Game is set to tip off Feb. 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco.