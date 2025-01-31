NBA Names East and West Reserves for 2025 All-Star Game
A week after naming the starters for the 2025 All-Star Game, the NBA revealed the reserves for the event on Thursday evening.
Here's a look at the 14 players who will "come off the bench" for both the East and the West:
Eastern Conference Reserves
Player
Team
Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
Damian Lillard
Milxwaukee Bucks
Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
Western Conference Reserves
Player
Team
Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
James Harden
Los Angeles Clippers
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies
Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
The reason "coming off the bench" is in quotations is because this year, the All-Star Game's format has changed.
Instead of pinning the two conferences against one another or having two teams selected by captains, this year’s event will see four teams of eight players—three selected by Inside the NBA hosts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal and the fourth coming from the winner of the Rising Stars game—play in an elimination-style tournament.
The NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend will take place from Feb. 14–16, 2025 at San Francisco's Chase Center.