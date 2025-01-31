SI

NBA Names East and West Reserves for 2025 All-Star Game

NBA All-Star Weekend is scheduled for Feb. 14–16, 2025 at San Francisco's Chase Center.

Lillard was named a reserve for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.
Lillard was named a reserve for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
A week after naming the starters for the 2025 All-Star Game, the NBA revealed the reserves for the event on Thursday evening.

Here's a look at the 14 players who will "come off the bench" for both the East and the West:

Eastern Conference Reserves

Player

Team

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics

Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers

Darius Garland

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers

Damian Lillard

Milxwaukee Bucks

Tyler Herro

Miami Heat

Western Conference Reserves

Player

Team

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers

James Harden

Los Angeles Clippers

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies

Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets

Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs

The reason "coming off the bench" is in quotations is because this year, the All-Star Game's format has changed.

Instead of pinning the two conferences against one another or having two teams selected by captains, this year’s event will see four teams of eight players—three selected by Inside the NBA hosts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal and the fourth coming from the winner of the Rising Stars game—play in an elimination-style tournament.

The NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend will take place from Feb. 14–16, 2025 at San Francisco's Chase Center.

