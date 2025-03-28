Mark Cuban Makes Telling Comments About Mavericks Sale After Luka Doncic Trade
There's been a new development in the Luka Doncic-Dallas Mavericks saga nearly two months after the blockbuster overnight trade went down.
Mark Cuban, who sold his majority stake of the Mavs to the Adelson family in 2023, engaged with a former Dallas employee in a now-deleted series of comments on a Facebook post over the circumstances of the controversial sale.
The exchange started with Gavin Mulloy, the Mavericks' event and marketing director from 2019 to '24, sharing a post on his Facebook account that read, "Cuban should be run out of Dallas."
Cuban and Mulloy then allegedly had a heated back-and-forth in the comments section in which Mulloy accused him of running the Mavericks into the ground by hiring GM Nico Harrison and selling out to the Adelson family.
At one point, Cuban, seemingly fed up with Mulloy's provocations, revealed an eye-opening detail about his sale of the franchise.
"Actually I fully expected to run basketball," Cuban wrote. "The NBA wouldn't let me put it in the contract. They took it out. Just like they won't let the Celtics put it in. I thought they would stick to their word because they didn't know the first thing about running a team. Someone obviously changed their mind."
It was clear when the Doncic trade went down in early February that Cuban played no part in it, and he later criticized the Mavs for not getting a good enough deal.
Cuban hasn't been a part of the organization's day-to-day basketball operations since the 2023 sale, but his latest comments on the situation indicate he wanted to. After all, it was reported that Cuban would maintain "full control of basketball operations" despite giving up ownership of the team to the Adelson family for over $3 billion.
In any case, as Cuban writes himself, that's all in the past.