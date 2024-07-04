Markieff Morris Gives Public Pitch for Mavericks to Sign Twin Brother Marcus
The Dallas Mavericks have had a busy offseason so far, following up their 2024 NBA Finals appearance by making a splash in free agency and acquiring Golden State Warriors legend Klay Thompson in a sign-and-trade.
They still have some room on the roster to fill, however. Former Mavericks forward and current free agent Markieff Morris has an idea who he'd like to see get signed—his twin brother Marcus Morris.
"Marcus Morris would be perfect!" Markieff wrote on social media, quoting a post that listed his brother among Dallas' potential offseason targets.
Both Morris brothers are still free agents, but Markieff later stated that he intends to return to Dallas next season. He appeared in 26 games for Dallas last season and played one postseason game during the Mavs' run through the Western Conference bracket.
There's only one problem with Morris's proposed family reunion. As of Thursday, the Mavericks only have one roster spot open. They'll have to make room if they plan to employ both Morris twins, unless one plans to call it a career and enter the coaching ranks.
The Morris twins have had remarkably similar NBA careers since starring at Kansas for three years together from 2008-2011.
Markieff, the No. 13 pick of the 2011 NBA draft, has averaged 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game over 13 seasons for eight different teams. Selected exactly one pick after his brother in 2011, Marcus has registered 12.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game over 13 seasons with eight teams.
Their NBA careers overlapped for two-plus seasons with the Phoenix Suns from 2012-15. As they enter the final stages of their playing careers, the Morris twins are looking to reunite once again.