NBA World Reacts to Klay Thompson Reportedly Leaving Warriors to Sign With Mavericks
The Klay Thompson era in the Bay Area appears to be over.
The deal is not official yet, but after 11 seasons, five All-Star appearances and four championships with the Golden State Warriors, Thompson reportedly plans to leave and sign a three-year contract worth $50 million with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.
Thompson's future was one of the most intriguing storylines heading into the offseason. Although he and the Warriors both said they would like to work out an extension, nothing was signed before he officially hit free agency on Sunday. It became clear Thompson would be moving on from Golden State once it was reported that he was in talks with the Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.
Now, Thompson will head into the next chapter of his career with the Mavericks, who are led by their star backcourt duo in Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving and are coming off an appearance in the NBA Finals.
The Warriors' dynastic core of Thompson, guard Steph Curry and forward Draymond Green is now a thing of the past. The sports world had plenty of reactions to a Warriors legend moving on from his tenure in the Bay:
Thompson's first trip back to Chase Center in a Dallas uniform next season is going to be must-watch television.