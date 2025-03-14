Markieff Morris Had the Perfect Reaction to Luka Doncic’s Wild Three Off One Foot
Luka Doncic had an incredible first half against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Doncic scored 29 points on 9-of-15 shooting and made 5-of-9 three-pointers in 20 minutes.
At one point in the second quarter, Doncic found himself in the corner with AJ Green right in his face playing some really nice on-ball defense. Doncic simply took one dribble to the left and faded away off one foot to make another three.
It was a wild shot, and the bench was almost too stunned to react. Markieff Morris didn't even get up. He just slumped down in his seat, put his hands behind his head and shook his head in disbelief.
Here's the full sequence which featured Luka staring down Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who was sitting court side.
