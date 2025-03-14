SI

Markieff Morris Had the Perfect Reaction to Luka Doncic’s Wild Three Off One Foot

Stephen Douglas

Markieff Morris reacts to an absurd shot by Luka Doncic.
Markieff Morris reacts to an absurd shot by Luka Doncic. / Chaz NBA / YouTube
In this story:

Luka Doncic had an incredible first half against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Doncic scored 29 points on 9-of-15 shooting and made 5-of-9 three-pointers in 20 minutes.

At one point in the second quarter, Doncic found himself in the corner with AJ Green right in his face playing some really nice on-ball defense. Doncic simply took one dribble to the left and faded away off one foot to make another three.

It was a wild shot, and the bench was almost too stunned to react. Markieff Morris didn't even get up. He just slumped down in his seat, put his hands behind his head and shook his head in disbelief.

Here's the full sequence which featured Luka staring down Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who was sitting court side.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA