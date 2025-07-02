SI

Mavericks Agree to Deal With Veteran Guard Dante Exum

The well-traveled Australian is reportedly heading back to Texas.

Patrick Andres

Dante Exum warms up before a game against the Kings.
Dante Exum warms up before a game against the Kings. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The only constant on the Dallas Mavericks this calendar year has been change—but the team will reportedly have one familiar face back in 2026.

The Mavericks are bringing back guard Dante Exum on a one-year contract, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN.

Exum, 29, was limited by a broken hand in 2024-25. However, he averaged a career-high 8.7 points per game in 20 games for Dallas.

A native of Melbourne, Australia, Exum was taken fifth in the 2014 draft by the Utah Jazz. The son of former North Carolina guard Cecil Exum played parts of five season with the Jazz and two with the Cleveland Cavaliers before falling out of the NBA entirely. Time spent playing in Spain and Serbia helped Exum join the Mavericks, and he played for them in the 2024 Finals.

Dallas is coming off a 39-43 season—an 11-game decrease from '24 amid a raft of injuries and the still-stunning trade of guard Luka Doncic.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA