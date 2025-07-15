SI

Mavericks Center Dereck Lively II Underwent Surgery for Bone Spurs in Foot

Dereck Lively II undergoes surgery after missing significant time during the 2024-25 season.

Eva Geitheim

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) stretches prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) stretches prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are dealing with another injury, as center Dereck Lively II has undergone surgery to clean up bone spurs in his right foot, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday. Charania added that Lively is expected to be ready by the time training camp begins.

Lively II previously dealt with a stress fracture in his right ankle during the 2024-25 season, which caused him to miss over two months of play. He appeared in just 36 games for the Mavericks this season, averaging 8.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. The 2023 first-round pick out of Duke will enter the third season of his NBA career in 2025-26.

Though Lively II is expected to be ready before the regular season begins, the Mavericks do have depth at the center position in Daniel Gafford, who joined the team via trade in 2024. The Mavericks re-instilled their belief in Gafford by signing him to a three-year, $60 million extension.

Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

