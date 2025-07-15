Mavericks Center Dereck Lively II Underwent Surgery for Bone Spurs in Foot
The Dallas Mavericks are dealing with another injury, as center Dereck Lively II has undergone surgery to clean up bone spurs in his right foot, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday. Charania added that Lively is expected to be ready by the time training camp begins.
Lively II previously dealt with a stress fracture in his right ankle during the 2024-25 season, which caused him to miss over two months of play. He appeared in just 36 games for the Mavericks this season, averaging 8.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. The 2023 first-round pick out of Duke will enter the third season of his NBA career in 2025-26.
Though Lively II is expected to be ready before the regular season begins, the Mavericks do have depth at the center position in Daniel Gafford, who joined the team via trade in 2024. The Mavericks re-instilled their belief in Gafford by signing him to a three-year, $60 million extension.