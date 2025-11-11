NBA Insider Reveals Nico Harrison Has a Personal Escape Route Out of Mavericks Games
Bank robbers have getaway cars, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has getaway stairs.
It's been like clockwork since February: Every time Harrison steps foot in the Mavericks' stadium for home games, the much-maligned GM gets relentlessly booed by fans who still can't believe he traded away former superstar Luka Dončić. Harrison took cover from the boos by watching games from a courtside tunnel guarded by a team security official late last season, but this season he's braved the angry crowds and decided to take a seat in the stands—with a rather sneaky caveat.
In case things might get too rowdy, Harrison has a personal escape route that lets him exit the stadium quickly, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
Stein wrote in The Stein Line:
Portable stairs are rolled in every game via the tunnel between both benches and adjacent to the new seat location that enable Harrison to exit at any point without having to walk through sections of the crowd. It's a seat configuration that is used for hockey games at the American Airlines Center and is now being employed by the Mavericks this season.
You can see a picture of Harrison's unique set-up in the video below:
Talk about a hot seat for Harrison.
The Mavericks are 3-8 to start the 2025 campaign, and their latest dismal performances have some convinced Harrison could be fired as soon as this season.
“I think you’ve got to ask [the players]. They’re playing. It’s noise, and so I would say that, speaking for them, I think they just continue to keep playing," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of the "Fire Nico" chants after Monday's loss to the Bucks.
As the Mavs players keep on playing, Harrison will keep on seemingly avoiding fan confrontation and trying to somehow save his job this year.