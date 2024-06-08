Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd Explains Why Jaylen Brown is Celtics' Best Player
There is no shortage of respect from Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd towards Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.
Despite Brown being snubbed from both the All-NBA and All-Defensive teams this season, he has keyed the Celtics' playoff run, showing incredible two-way prowess en route to capturing Eastern Conference finals MVP.
Brown continued the momentum into Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, scoring a team-high 22 points, while adding six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and three steals in Boston's 107-89 win in Game 1.
Kidd was asked about the difficulty of game-planning for Brown, and his message was clear.
"Well, Jaylen's their best player," Kidd said during Saturday's media availability. "Just looking at what he does defensively. He picked up Luka full court. He got to the free throw line. He did everything, and that's what your best player does. Just understanding he plays both sides defensively and offensively at a high rate, and he's been doing that the whole playoffs.
"We talk about the Eastern Conference MVP, and it seems like he's continued to pick up where he left off. So he's playing at a high rate. We just got to be a little more physical with him and again, we gotta keep him off the free throw line and out of the paint, because he was finishing at a high rate or getting fouled and getting to the free throw line."
Brown has been Boston's most consistent player throughout the playoff run thus far, even if he doesn't garner the accolades like his teammate and first-team All-NBA selection Jayson Tatum.
Regardless, the Celtics will need both Brown and Tatum to be at their best in order to capture the franchise's 18th title this month.
Game 2 between the Celtics and Mavericks is set for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Garden in Boston.