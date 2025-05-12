Mavericks Landing No. 1 Pick in Draft Had Fans All Making Same Nico Harrison Jokes
The Dallas Mavericks stunned the odds when they landed the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft lottery on Monday. The Mavericks had just 1.8% odds to win the draft lottery, but have beatenthe odds in shocking fashion. Less than a full year after making the NBA Finals, they will now select first in the draft and can take Duke superstar Cooper Flagg with the pick.
No one benefitted more from the Mavericks receiving the No. 1 pick than general manager Nico Harrison. He had emerged as a "villain" figure this year across the league—and especially within his own fan base—after trading beloved superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, with fans chanting "fire Nico" on multiple occasions after the trade.
Yet Harrison may seemingly be bailed out by the opportunity to draft Flagg, another generational talent that with the potential to be great. After all, it's difficult to imagine that the Mavericks would have landed the top pick had Doncic remained on the team for the entirety of the season.
With Dallas now primed to draft Flagg, fans across the league couldn't help but make similar jokes about Harrison's incredible stroke of luck.
Dallas is on the clock, and will make their pick to start the 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday, June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.