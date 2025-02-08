SI

Mavericks Fans Protest, Call for GM's Firing Outside First Home Game Since Luka Doncic Trade

"Fire Nico!" chants blistered through the plaza outside of American Airlines Center.

Mike Kadlick

Mavericks fans aren't happy with Nico Harrison.
Mavericks fans aren't happy with Nico Harrison. / Screenshot via @jonmachota on X.
In this story:

Dallas Mavericks fans are still grieving from the trade of star guard Luka Dončić last Sunday and ahead of their first home contest since the deal went down, are making their feelings known.

Well over an hour before their 3:00 p.m. ET tip-off against the Houston Rockets, fans gathered for a protest outside of the American Airlines Center—holding signs and chanting "Fire Nico!" in reference to Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison.

Here's a video of the protest, captured by The Athletic's Jon Machota:

The signs sported sayings such as: "LOYALTY DIED #FIRENICO," "LOYALTY FADED AWAY" and "TRADE NICO."

In a back-door deal with Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, Harrison traded Dončić, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to L.A. for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The Jazz were involved as well, receiving Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 Los Angeles Clippers second-round pick (from the Lakers) and a 2025 second-round pick from the Mavericks.

Many believe Dallas could have landed far more for Dončić, had they put him on the open trade market, which explains the extreme pushback toward Harrison.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NBA