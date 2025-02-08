Mavericks Fans Protest, Call for GM's Firing Outside First Home Game Since Luka Doncic Trade
Dallas Mavericks fans are still grieving from the trade of star guard Luka Dončić last Sunday and ahead of their first home contest since the deal went down, are making their feelings known.
Well over an hour before their 3:00 p.m. ET tip-off against the Houston Rockets, fans gathered for a protest outside of the American Airlines Center—holding signs and chanting "Fire Nico!" in reference to Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison.
Here's a video of the protest, captured by The Athletic's Jon Machota:
The signs sported sayings such as: "LOYALTY DIED #FIRENICO," "LOYALTY FADED AWAY" and "TRADE NICO."
In a back-door deal with Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, Harrison traded Dončić, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to L.A. for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The Jazz were involved as well, receiving Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 Los Angeles Clippers second-round pick (from the Lakers) and a 2025 second-round pick from the Mavericks.
Many believe Dallas could have landed far more for Dončić, had they put him on the open trade market, which explains the extreme pushback toward Harrison.