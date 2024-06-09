SI

Luka Dončić Had Perfect Line About Why He Has So Much Fun Playing Basketball

Madison Williams

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić just looks like he's always having fun on the basketball court, no matter the outcome of the game.

The Mavericks are heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals down one game to the Boston Celtics. Even with this pressure going into Sunday night's huge game, Dončić wants to focus on enjoying himself on the court.

"I just try to have fun," Dončić said. "That's the game I love. That's the game that gets me paid. There's nothing better in the world than playing basketball for your job."

For someone who is in talks to being called one of the best Mavericks players in history already at age 25, according to his coach Jason Kidd, it's important for him to love what he's doing on the court and not take himself too seriously.

During the Mavericks' 107–89 loss in Game 1, Dončić led the team with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

