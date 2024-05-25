Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Gives Thoughtful Answer on Greatness of Luka Dončić
Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving are the heart and soul of the Dallas Mavericks, and the duo was once again at the center of another critical playoff win on Friday night.
Irving hit a clutch three-pointer to cut Minnesota's late lead down to two, and Dončić came through on his team's final offensive possession of the night, burying a three over 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to give Dallas a 109-108 lead with three seconds to go. That basket ended up being the game-winner, and the Mavericks now head home to Dallas with a commanding 2-0 Western Conference finals series lead.
Irving was asked about the greatness of his teammate Dončić after the victory, and could not have been more effusive in his praise.
"I'm amazed," Irving said of Dončić. "I don't use that word lightly either. I'm amazed just on how much time he puts on his body and how much time he puts on his craft. Also, I've been saying it but just that 'no fear mentality,' man. That confidence that he carries. He walks around with it. Of course, the awards come along with that, too and the expectations come along and I think he's answered a lot of calls."
"When Luka first came into the league, there were a lot of questions on what he was gonna turn out to be. I know a few people are eating their words. Watching him ascend into becoming an all-time great is amazing and I don't take it for granted because, like you said, I played with one of the greatest of all time, if not the greatest of all-time."
So what does Irving want to continue to be for Dončić? A great teammate.
"I want to be supportive and continue to be an all-time great next to him, continue to show him the ropes, and let him continue to fly."
Irving called himself the youngest of the older generation of veterans in the league today. After all, he's 32 now and still very much in his prime, but came into the NBA when he was 19. He's been around a while, but after jumping around for a few years, has finally settled in as a perfect co-star along Dončić in Dallas.
The duo will continue their pursuit of a championship together when the Mavs and T-Wolves meet in Game 3 on Sunday night.