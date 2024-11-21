Mavericks Star Luka Dončić Suffers Wrist Injury, Will Miss at Least One Week
Luka Doncic has been his usual excellent self to begin the 2024-25 NBA season for the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists through the first 15 games of the year. Unfortunately, the Slovenian superstar will be sidelined for the near future.
On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Doncic had suffered a right wrist sprain and will miss at least a week's worth of games. He'll be reevaluated around Thanksgiving.
Doncic appeared to suffer the injury in the first quarter of Tuesday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. He was also listed as questionable heading into that contest with a knee injury. Neither ailment seemed to bother him too much based on his stat line. Doncic recorded 26 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals, and a block in a massive 132-91 win for the Mavs. However it seems the wrist injury was severe enough to sideline the perennial MVP candidate for a bit.
The Mavericks are 8-7 in the early days of the season and sit in 10th in the Western Conference. They're in good shape to survive their primary star's absence with Kyrie Irving on the floor. But the West is, again, extremely competitive and the Mavs already face a bit of a deficit in the wins column. The sooner Doncic returns, the better.