Report: Mavs Make Bizarre Request to Further Distance Themselves From Luka Dončić
In case it was unclear, the Luka Dončić era in Dallas is over.
Dončić, who the Mavericks controversially traded to the Lakers at last season's trade deadline, is featured in an advertising campaign in collaboration with the video game Overwatch 2. As a huge player of the game himself, the partnership made sense with billboards featuring the Lakers star across the country, including in his new home city.
The billboards will also pop up across his previous home, but they reportedly won't be anywhere near the Mavs' home arena. According to a report from The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis, Overwatch 2 planned to place a billboard that showcased Dončić close to American Airlines Center, but the team requested the advertisement be moved to a location in Dallas further away from the arena. Curtis's report is based on an email obtained by The Dallas Morning News.
The report did note the request was not made by anyone within the Mavs' ownership group or senior leadership team. Mavs general manager Nico Harrison was vocal about his preference to trade Dončić following the drastic in-season deal.
Dončić signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension to remain in Los Angeles earlier this month.
Alongside his status as an NBA star, Dončić has strong built a reputation in the gaming community for his Overwatch play. Per ESPN, He has reached Grandmaster status in the game and holds a top 500 ranking in North America.
“Many have seen how competitive I am on the basketball court, but you may not know that I’m just as competitive when I’m playing Overwatch,” he said on the partnership in a statement. “I love this game, and am excited about this partnership. It’s special to be in the game in a way that other players can be part of.”
A no-brainer collab. Just keep it far, far away from the American Airlines Center.