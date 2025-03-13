New Comments From Mavs Owner Post-Luka Trade Have Surfaced and Made Fans Even Angrier
The Dallas Mavericks can't run away from the Luka Doncic trade and, frankly, the franchise is making things worse.
In a video that surfaced on Thursday, Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont opened up about the deal and only made fans more furious. During an interview, Dumont made several eyebrow-raising comments about the team's decision to trade Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. He was asked about the decision to move the 26-year-old superstar and really didn't help himself.
"So tough decisions are never easy and part of leadership is looking at risk and looking at all the factors of a decision and being willing to act at that time. And look to the long term and not only think about the short term or how it may be received immediately," Dumont said.
I'm going to stop here and just look at that first six words. "So tough decisions are never easy." Groundbreaking stuff.
Dumont later said that the Mavericks made some deals before the 2024 trade deadline that propelled them to the NBA Finals but didn't win, so they had to decide how to get better. Apparently that consideration included trading the team's best players. He said the decision was about the future and that the team's lineup is better now.
Fans from across the NBA were beside themselves at his comments.
That was just a horrific performance from Dumont. Imagine going from Mark Cuban, who was amazing with the press as an owner, to this guy. I feel awful for Mavs fans.