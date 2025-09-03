Mavericks, P.J. Washington Agree to Contract Extension Ahead of 2025 NBA Season
The Mavericks are making some moves ahead of the 2025 NBA season.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Dallas has agreed to terms with forward P.J. Washington on a four-year, $90 million contract extension. The deal keeps Washington, who had one year left on his current pact, with the Mavs through the 2029-30 season.
Washington was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft and spent his first four seasons there before being traded to the Mavericks at the 2023-24 deadline. Dallas sent Seth Curry, Grant Williams, and a 2027 first–round pick (top-2 protected) to the Hornets in exchange for Washington—who helped the Mavs reach the NBA Finals that season.
Over parts of two seasons in Dallas, Washington has averaged 13.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1 block per game. The Mavericks—loaded in the front-court with the likes of Washington, Anthony Davis, and rookie No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg—will begin the 2025 NBA season on Wednesday, Oct. 22 against the San Antonio Spurs.