Mavericks, P.J. Washington Agree to Contract Extension Ahead of 2025 NBA Season

Washington will remain with Dallas through the 2029-30 season.

Mike Kadlick

P.J. Washington got paid ahead of the 2025 season.
/ Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Mavericks are making some moves ahead of the 2025 NBA season.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Dallas has agreed to terms with forward P.J. Washington on a four-year, $90 million contract extension. The deal keeps Washington, who had one year left on his current pact, with the Mavs through the 2029-30 season.

Washington was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft and spent his first four seasons there before being traded to the Mavericks at the 2023-24 deadline. Dallas sent Seth Curry, Grant Williams, and a 2027 first–round pick (top-2 protected) to the Hornets in exchange for Washington—who helped the Mavs reach the NBA Finals that season.

Over parts of two seasons in Dallas, Washington has averaged 13.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1 block per game. The Mavericks—loaded in the front-court with the likes of Washington, Anthony Davis, and rookie No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg—will begin the 2025 NBA season on Wednesday, Oct. 22 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

