Another Mavericks Player Took a Shot at the Boston Home Crowd For Some Reason
The Boston Celtics have a 2-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals after winning the first two games of the series at TD Garden. While they dropped two games at home earlier in the playoffs, Boston is still 8-2 at home in the postseason after going 37-4 in the regular season on their way to the best record in the NBA.
Why were they so good at home? Well, some might think it was because the Celtics have such a good team, but others might point to those incorrigible Boston fans for giving the team such a massive home court advantage. There must be something to it after they posted one of the best home records in NBA history, right?
WRONG! At least that's the answer you'll probably get if you ask someone on the Mavericks who keep talking about how unimpressive the Garden crowd has been as Boston took the first two games of the series. On Tuesday, it was Dereck Lively.
"Honestly, I didn't think it was that loud, you know," Lively said. "There's a bunch of rumors about how Boston's going to be so loud and so nasty and I thought it was going to be worse. So just knowing that it makes you want to go out and perform in front of you own crowd."
This comes in the wake of Kyrie Irving saying he thought the TD Garden would be louder in Game 1. Again, Dallas lost both these games and they put Irving's quote up on the scoreboard during Game 2.
The most important question at this point would be, who cares? What does it matter how rowdy the crowd was when you dropped the first two games of the series? The Mavericks were not impressed by Celtics fans, but were they impressed by the Celtics players? The ones who combined to score more points than them in both Game 1 and Game 2?
These are questions the Mavericks will have to answer if they don't take advantage of their own home crowd over the next few nights.