Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Wins NBA Cares Community Assist Award for April
DALLAS — The NBA has announced that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has received the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award for April. The award recognizes Doncic's outstanding community service and his efforts to provide positive experiences for youth. This accolade highlights Doncic's commitment to social responsibility and his active role in charitable activities through his foundation.
Doncic will be honored with this prestigious award during the halftime of Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs series between the Clippers and Mavericks on April 28. The ceremony will occur at the American Airlines Center, with Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont and CEO Cynt Marshall presenting Doncic with the David Robinson trophy.
Reflecting on his achievement, Doncic shared his enthusiasm for being able to give back to the community amidst the support he receives throughout his basketball journey.
“Basketball has given me so much and I have a big responsibility to give back by helping wherever I can,” Doncic said. “It means everything to me to keep growing my foundation’s work by supporting those leading amazing community projects, connecting with more young people and spreading more generosity and kindness. I hope we can make an even bigger impact next year.”
Throughout the month of April, Doncic's foundation, in partnership with the Dallas Mavericks and various nonprofits like Make-A-Wish, organized numerous community events. These included children’s hospital visits, gift giveaways, and personal meet-and-greets. Doncic's efforts were particularly impactful as he hosted 50 students at a Mavericks game, providing many with their first NBA experience, complete with tickets, transportation, and meals.
His charitable initiatives extended during the holiday season when he collaborated with NERF and Jordan Brand to distribute basketball hoops, blasters, and apparel to hundreds of local students and members of the Heroes Foundation. Additionally, Doncic made significant donations to families of premature newborns at Cook Children’s Medical Center, offering financial assistance for essential expenses.
Internationally, Doncic also made contributions during the Mavericks' preseason trip to Madrid, visiting a local children’s hospital to surprise his fans. His foundation hosted a holiday party and distributed gifts to nearly 70 children at youth care centers in Slovenia, further exemplifying his global impact.
The NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award, named after the former NBA player and ambassador, celebrates players like Doncic who demonstrate a profound commitment to their communities. This award not only honors Doncic’s charitable efforts but also ensures continued support by contributing $10,000 to his foundation, fostering more community projects and outreach initiatives.