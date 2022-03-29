Mavs Donuts: Dallas Destiny, Luka Doncic vs. LeBron’s Lakers

Playoff basketball is near, and the Dallas Mavericks are poised to gain home-court advantage. It's been a special season, considering it’s been 11 years since the last time Dallas started the postseason at home. Work still needs to be done, but the Mavs have things going their way right now.

Today’s Mavs Donuts covers everything regarding Dallas' seeding status. Aside from the typical basketball discourse, former Mavs power forward Charlie Villanueva also gives his opinion on Chris Rock vs. Will Smith.

Get your fresh batch!

Donut 1: Dallas Destiny, Passing the Jazz

After being embarrassed in Minnesota to start the weekend, the Dallas Mavericks knew they had to bounce back strong against the Utah Jazz on Sunday night to keep their home-court advantage hopes alive.

With Utah missing Rudy Gobert (right leg contusion), the Mavs locked up Donovan Mitchell en route to a 114-100 beatdown at American Airlines Center. The Mavs improved to 46-29 on the season and took sole possession of fourth place in the Western Conference standings. With just seven games remaining, Dallas controls its own destiny for starting the playoffs at home for the first time in over a decade.

Donut 2: Coming Up Big

With major implications on playoff seeding on the line, Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in Sunday's 114-100 win over the Utah Jazz.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd described No. 77’s natural embrace of capitalizing on the moment.

“And so, if this is a big game, I think he’s going to be there. He loves it. I think it starts when you’re young to be around people who say: this is a big game. Some enjoy it, some don’t. Some run from it. But he’s not one to run from it. He’s been on the biggest stage and he’s delivered.”

Donut 3: Mavs Bench Frustrates Donovan Mitchell

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Mitchell during pregame warmup Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Doncic consoling Mitchell Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports Mitchell dribbling

The Mavericks' bench made headlines after their previous matchup against the Jazz for comments made to Rudy Gobert. With Gobert being a late scratch for Sunday's game, the focus of the Mavs' bench shifted to Mitchell throughout the night.

Mitchell, who rolled his ankle during the Jazz's loss to the Mavericks, finished his performance with 12 points while shooting 4-13 from the floor and 1-4 from beyond the arc.

After rolling his ankle, the Mavs defense went full-court press on the hobbled star. Soon after, Mitchell expressed frustrations, seemingly at Kidd, for he deployed Dallas' defense on him. However, Mitchell clarified that wasn't the case.

In the post-game press conference, though, Mitchell made it clear he was not talking to Kidd, and he also stated that he had no issue with the Mavericks deploying a full-court press. Mitchell took it a step further and voiced his displeasure with the media member for essentially guessing and putting out false information.

Donut 4: Mavs Steady in NBA Power Rankings

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Dinwiddie reverse layup Doncic drives past Looney Powell dunks on Gobert

The Mavericks have passed the Jazz for the fourth seed in the Western Conference and are in position for an even higher finish. Besides currently holding first-round home-court advantage, the Mavs are making a move on the free-falling Golden State Warriors.

So after a 3-1 week, Luka Doncic and the Mavs remain eighth in the latest ESPN power rankings. Doncic continues to play at an MVP level and Dallas (46-29) trails the Stephen Curry-less Warriors (48-28) by only one game. The Mavs control their destiny for home-court advantage in the first round.

Donut 5: Mavs Inch Closer to Third in West

The Warriors (48-28) currently have something the Mavericks (46-29) want, and that's the third seed in the Western Conference standings.

The Mavericks, who currently rank fourth in the West after a big win over the Utah Jazz (45-30), now trail the Warriors by just 1.5 games after Golden State's 123-95 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Donut 6: Charlie Villanueva on Rock vs. Smith

2015 Getty Images / DBcom Illustration Former Mavs power forward Villanueva © Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S/Handout via US Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Academy Awards © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards

The world was shook on Sunday night when longtime actor Will Smith went on stage at the Oscars and slapped host Chris Rock after being offended at a lack-of-hair joke directed at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, which is an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

Although Rock is a comedian, and comedians typically get away with a lot of things they say, his joke was viewed by many as being distasteful. Former Dallas Mavericks forward Charlie Villanueva, who is now retired from the NBA, also suffers from alopecia. He decided to comment on what transpired at the Oscars.

Donut 7: On this Day

Consider March 28 a day of basketball royalty. On March 28, 1942, Jerry Sloan was born. Named one of the 15 best coaches of all time, Sloan embodied the word "consistency" in his 23 seasons as the Utah Jazz's head coach.

Donut 8: LeBron James and Anthony Davis Injury Status

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports LeBron James Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports James backs down Doncic Anthony Davis during media availability

The Mavericks (46-29) are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Lakers (31-43) on Tuesday as they seek to maximize their positioning in the Western Conference standings.

According to the NBA's official injury report, though, the struggling Lakers could be severely shorthanded, as Anthony Davis (mid-foot sprain) and LeBron James (ankle) have both been listed as doubtful to play against the Mavericks.

Donut 9: Depleted Cavs Frontcourt

Once a top-four team in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-33) appeared ready to regain the first-round home-court advantage for the first time since James left in 2018. However, a barrage of injuries has since dropped the Cavaliers to play-in status. Monday night continues their woes as rookie Evan Mobley sprained his ankle vs. the Orlando Magic. Cavs starting center Jarrett Allen is also on the injury report due to a fractured finger. Mavs play the Cavs on Wednesday evening.

Donut 10: Bulls No Longer See Red

Despite brief MVP clamor for Chicago Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan, the franchise that Michael Jordan legitimized is now window shopping for home-court advantage. Going 3-7 in their last 10 games, the Bulls' (43-32) injuries have finally caught up to a team dependent on the mid-range master that is DeRozan.

Donut 11: Jokic Records Triple-Double

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Jokic celebrates Young Doncic and Jokic © John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports Jokic vs. Raptors

On the verge of his second consecutive MVP award, Nikola Jokic continues his onslaught league-wide. Monday night saw the superstar center rampage against the playoff-hopeful Charlotte Hornets. In 35 minutes, he recorded 26 points, 19 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Donut 12: What's Next for Mavs?

Dallas faces the Lakers for the final time this season. Despite lofty internal expectations, the play-in tournament isn't even a lock for the Lakers. The San Antonio Spurs (31-44) trail Los Angeles by one game. Tuesday will have a playoff feel regardless of who suits up for the Lakers.