Turn Off That Jazz: Mavs Steady in NBA Power Rankings

The Dallas Mavericks have passed the Utah Jazz for the fourth in the Western Conference and are in position for an even higher finish. Besides currently holding first-round home-court advantage, the Mavs are making a move on the free-falling Golden State Warriors.

So after a 3-1 week, Luka Doncic and the Mavs remain eighth in the latest ESPN power rankings. Doncic continues to play at an MVP level and Dallas (46-29) is trails Stephen Curry-less Warriors (48-29) by only two games. The Mavs control their destiny for home-court advantage in the first round.

The Warriors, currently seventh in the rankings, are hurting with Curry's indefinite timetable for return due to a foot injury. Dallas may overtake hobbled Golden State in the standings. The Mavs also handled business in the head-to-head matchup, winning the season series with the Warriors, 3-1.

Ranked sixth in the power rankings and falling four spots, the Miami Heat had an interesting week. Although Miami has been consistent all season, the Heat lack the star power that typically drives teams to championship success. On top of dealing with multiple injuries, a tense in-game moment between Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra could show signs of a team cracking.

As far as the Mavs are concerned, catching Golden State seems to be the only realistic goal left in the regular season. Dallas likely can't reach the Memphis Grizzlies (52-23) for the third seed. Staying in fourth place and ahead of the Jazz would be next best outcome. Dallas does not want to slip back to fifth and lose its home-court edge.