Jason Kidd opens up about fanbase's feelings after Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
In a recent press conference, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd talked about his feelings on the way the Mavericks are treating fans that have expressed criticism of Dallas' current administration of president Patrick Dumont and general manager Nico Harrison. Amplified in the horrendous Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis deal that sent shockwaves through the NBA, the lack of responsibility expressed by the top members of the Mavericks front office was extremely alarming.
When asked about boos and what is fair as far as fans' behavior goes, Jason Kidd said the following: "Dealing with grief. We have the best fans in the league, and they can come and cheer and boo. If they don’t like the way we’re playing, if we’re being lazy, but I don’t think the fans are booing the guys, they are playing as hard as they can... They have a right to speak on what they believe... I think it’s fair, that’s why they’re fans. They paid to come watch the game. As long as it’s not disturbing the next fan that’s come to watch the game and cheer the guys on.”
READ MORE: Jason Kidd reveals the reason he didn’t address the media after the Mavericks’ last game
There are a couple of things to note in this answer. The first is the understanding expressed towards the Mavericks fanbase, relating to their pain in a way that Harrison and Dumont could not express accurately (they may feel no remorse as it is). By describing the reaction as "grief," Kidd immediately makes a connection with the Dallas fanbase by identifying their key emotion and expressing sympathy.
The other thing is that he admits he doesn't think the boos are for his team, and he believes that the fans have a right to protest the decisions of which they don't approve. In this most recent case, there may not have been a single Mavericks fan in his or her right mind who would have willingly parted with Luka Doncic, especially for their return from the LA Lakers.
Jason Kidd is more than just the Mavericks' coach, having spent the prime years of his Hall-of-Fame playing career in Dallas as their point guard. He had so much success with Doncic and the team they had built with him as the centerpiece. To have him traded away in the dark of night with no prior indication to any party is truly stabbing your coach in the back. He may not admit it directly, but you could understand if Kidd wanted the fanbase's opinion to be heard.
READ MORE: Ex-Laker Anthony Davis expected to miss coming weeks following injury in Mavericks debut
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.