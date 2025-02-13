Jason Kidd reveals the reason he didn’t address the media after the Mavericks’ last game
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd surprised reporters by not holding a postgame press conference following the loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Multiple members of the media expressed that this was the first time they'd seen this during their respective careers.
The move only continued to fuel the fire that has persisted since the franchise traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month.
Kidd addressed his decision on Wednesday prior to the home matchup against the Warriors. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Kidd stated that he "needed some time to regroup" after a heartbreaking loss where the Mavericks had yet another player suffer an injury. Starting center Daniel Gafford went down with a knee sprain that will keep him out for multiple weeks.
“We lost a tough game. We lost another player. I just needed some time to regroup and figure out how to put these pieces back together," Kidd said.
Kidd has a tough job ahead of him with the injuries piling up. Gafford and Anthony Davis, who was acquired in the Doncic trade to the Lakers, have both suffered ailments that will keep them sidelined for the foreseeable future. Dallas also traded for Caleb Martin, who was already dealing with a hip injury and hasn't debuted with the franchise.
In the same game where Davis went down with a non-contact injury, PJ Washington rolled his ankle and won't play again until at least the conclusion of the NBA All-Star break. Plus, Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell continue to miss time with lowerbody injuries. Lively hasn't played since January 14.
The Mavericks are 28-26 and sit eighth in the Western Conference. Dallas has a lot of work to do to get itself out of the play-in conversation.
The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
