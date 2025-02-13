Dallas Basketball

Jason Kidd reveals the reason he didn’t address the media after the Mavericks’ last game

In what was anything but the norm, Kidd didn't meet with the media after the Mavericks' loss to Sacramento on Monday night.

Dustin Lewis

Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the first quarter at against the Denver Nuggets the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the first quarter at against the Denver Nuggets the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd surprised reporters by not holding a postgame press conference following the loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Multiple members of the media expressed that this was the first time they'd seen this during their respective careers.

The move only continued to fuel the fire that has persisted since the franchise traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month.

Kidd addressed his decision on Wednesday prior to the home matchup against the Warriors. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Kidd stated that he "needed some time to regroup" after a heartbreaking loss where the Mavericks had yet another player suffer an injury. Starting center Daniel Gafford went down with a knee sprain that will keep him out for multiple weeks.

Jason Kidd
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd checks the scoreboard during the second half against the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Nightmare continues as Mavericks starter exits Kings game, ruled out with knee injury

“We lost a tough game. We lost another player. I just needed some time to regroup and figure out how to put these pieces back together," Kidd said.

Kidd has a tough job ahead of him with the injuries piling up. Gafford and Anthony Davis, who was acquired in the Doncic trade to the Lakers, have both suffered ailments that will keep them sidelined for the foreseeable future. Dallas also traded for Caleb Martin, who was already dealing with a hip injury and hasn't debuted with the franchise.

Anthony Davis
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In the same game where Davis went down with a non-contact injury, PJ Washington rolled his ankle and won't play again until at least the conclusion of the NBA All-Star break. Plus, Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell continue to miss time with lowerbody injuries. Lively hasn't played since January 14.

The Mavericks are 28-26 and sit eighth in the Western Conference. Dallas has a lot of work to do to get itself out of the play-in conversation.

The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade

Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick

Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris

Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick

READ MORE: Ex-Laker Anthony Davis expected to miss coming weeks following injury in Mavericks debut

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.

Home/News