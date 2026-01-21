Could Jimmy Butler Injury Make Warriors Panic Trade With Mavericks for Anthony Davis?

The Dallas Mavericks have been looking to trade Anthony Davis all season. They'd like to retool around the timeline of Cooper Flagg, who is only 19 years old. That doesn't quite fit for Anthony Davis, who will turn 33 in two months. He's getting older, and his injury history is beyond concerning.

As much as the Mavericks would like to shed that contract completely, getting expiring contracts in return, they also need to get the best assets possible, and there isn't much demand out there.

However, the Golden State Warriors do face some pressure to maximize the Steph Curry era as much as possible. He's still playing at an extremely high level, even at 37 years old, and the Warriors had been thriving recently, winning 12 of 16 games. But that all changed when Jimmy Butler went down holding his knee on Monday night against his former team, the Miami Heat. After testing and imaging, it was revealed he had torn his ACL.

With Butler being 36 years old, there's no guarantee he bounces back at the same level that he was playing at, and his contract expires after next season. With an ACL injury likely to keep him out until at least midway through next season, could the Warriors make a panic trade for Anthony Davis?

That seems unlikely. "The Warriors are not in any active trade discussions with the Dallas Mavericks regarding Anthony Davis, for instance," Grant Liffmann said on the NBC broadcast prior to the Warriors' game against the Raptors on Tuesday.

Jan 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball before the start of the game against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Mavericks are in salary cap hell, but they possess a top bargain in the NBA

If the Warriors and Mavericks Make a Trade, What Would It Look Like?

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports put together a trade between the Warriors and Mavericks, where they send Anthony Davis to the Bay with Klay Thompson, and Jimmy Butler comes back to his home state of Texas.

Mavericks Receive: Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, lottery-protected 2026 first-round pick

Warriors Receive: Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Jaden Hardy, Naji Marshall

"The value for Dallas would be Kuminga and that lottery-protected first-round pick. Not exactly Luka Dončić, but not bad in light of the wrist injury that almost ended his season and the expensive contract extension Davis reportedly wants. Meanwhile, the Mavericks probably wouldn't mind getting off of Thompson as they pivot towards youth. The Warriors could use him as a PR stunt more than anything, especially with Davis still slated to be out until at least March. If Dwyane Wade and Miami could mend fences and reunite, why couldn't Thompson and the Warriors?"

The Mavericks have shown some interest in Jonathan Kuminga, and this seems like a way to do it, and it would open up a roster spot so they could sign Ryan Nembhard to a standard NBA contract.

READ MORE: An Anthony Davis demand is something the Mavericks 'loathe'

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News