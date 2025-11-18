D’Angelo Russell Dominated One of the Worst Offensive Possessions You Will Ever See
The Timberwolves beat the Mavericks 120-96 on Monday night. Considering the fact that the Cowboys were on Monday Night Football looking like the most dangerous offense in the NFL, most fans probably happily skipped the Mavs losing their eighth game of the month.
And more importantly, they missed D'Angelo Russell expertly running the 28th best offense in the NBA.
Russell came off the bench to play 22 minutes in the loss. In those minutes he shot 4-of-11 from the field and scored eight points to go along with four assists and two rebounds. He also orchestrated one of the least-inspiring offensive possessions you will ever see in an NBA game.
Russell brought the ball up the court against Jaylen Clark before Anthony Edwards switched onto him. In total Russell dribbled around for a full 21 seconds before tossing the ball to Naji Marshall who didn't have time to do anything but take one dribble and shoot.
Now, in Russell's defense, Marshall did have a wide open look after taking a dribble. Unfortunately he's a career 30% three-point shooter who averages just 0.7 makes per game this season. While it was a clean look, it's not really the guy you'd like shooting it.
Not that this mattered in the grand scheme of the game. The Mavericks lost by 24 and dropped to 4-11 on the season. With Kyrie Irving out and Anthony Davis also recovering from an injury and maybe on the trade block, this looks a lot like a team headed back to the lottery. The good news is they own their pick next summer.