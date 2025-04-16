Mavs GM Nico Harrison Had Laughably Bad Reply to Question About Team’s Future
Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison met with the media on Tuesday for a somewhat closed-door end-of-season roundtable discussion in which no cameras were allowed, but a transcript was provided.
Predictably, Harrison was asked numerous times about the Luka Doncic trade and he insisted he still has no regrets about the decision. He also gave the same explanations for why he executed the stunning transaction as he did months ago— defense wins championships, this trade opens up a three-to-four year window of title contention and it was in the best long-term interest of the franchise.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon pressed Harrison on this last line of logic during the discussion. Harrison believes Dallas is set to contend in the next few seasons, but the team has no draft assets at their disposal because Harrison used those assets to assemble last year's NBA Finals roster; the Mavs do not have control over their own first-round pick for the 2027, 2028, 2029 or 2030 drafts. Which means Dallas is all-in on 33-year-old Kyrie Irving and 30-year-old Anthony Davis without the ability to add young talent through the draft. Yet Harrison has still stated on a few occasions that doing so was in the best long-term interest of the team.
MacMahon laid out that reality to Harrison and asked how it lines up as a logical decision. His answer was brutal.
Per the full transcript of the conversation from WFAA, here's how the exchange went:
MacMahon: In your own words, you created a three to four year time frame. In building a Finals team, a team that went to the Finals last season, you gave up your first round capital control of it 27, 28, 29 and 30. So three to four years ends, you're out your first round draft capital. How is that a logical decision? Explain the logic of that for the long term best interest of this franchise?
Harrison: Can you repeat that?
MacMahon: '27 to '30, you're out on your first round capital. Your own words, you created a three to four-year time frame. When the credit card bill comes due, that time frame is over. How is that in the best interest of long term interests of the franchise? And again, '27 to '30, you're out of your capital, you build a Finals team doing it, and you traded the guy who led that Finals team. How is that in the long term best interest when he's, at the time, a 25-year-old, generational talent who could have a 10-12, year runway. He's one of the best players that we've seen.
Harrison: I keep saying the same thing, but defense wins championships. I believe that we have a championship caliber team, not only for now, but also for the future. Obviously, the future will hold if I'm right or wrong, and ultimately, we're going to be held to the standard of wins and losses, and every executive in every field is going to be held to that same standard.
MacMahon: Your long term best interest though, '25, '26, '27 there’s your three years. Then you're out your first round capital. How does that make sense for the franchise?
Harrison: Like I said, we believe in the move we made. You obviously don't, and that's fine, and you're entitled to your opinions, but we're excited about the future of our team.
MacMahon: It's not what I believe. I'm asking your logic.
Harrison: Again, I think the future will hold. I think once we win, then that will change your mind.
MacMahon: And you didn't believe that the team that went to the Finals last year with Luka as a centerpiece could continue to contend for championships?
Harrison: I'll say this again. Defense wins championships.
For those keeping track at home: Harrison did not really answer MacMahon's question. He is clearly still firm in his belief that the team as constructed can win a title, but that doesn't solve any of the problems that come with building around two older stars with no draft picks. A ring would certainly soothe said problems but doesn't solve them. Harrison had his opportunity to tell the public what his plan is to deal with it, and he declined.
The immediate future of the Mavs is clear. Beyond that, they are not set up for success in pretty much any manner. The above exchange shows Harrison isn't interested in addressing that reality.