Mavs Make Big Decision on Cooper Flagg After Monstrous Summer League Game
In this story:
Cooper Flagg's run with the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA summer league is over after two games, as the team has decided to shut him down for the rest of the action, according to a Sunday report by NBA insider Marc Stein. The move was later confirmed by ESPN.
The decision came less than 24 hours after Flagg, the No. 1 in this year's NBA draft, scored 31 points against the San Antonio Spurs in Las Vegas. It was only Flagg's second summer league game. He had just 10 points in his debut against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Flagg shot 10-for-21 in the win over the Spurs.
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Published