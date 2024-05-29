Stan Van Gundy Hilariously Roasted Refs Over Final Call in T-Wolves-Mavs Game 4
The Minnesota Timberwolves were able to save their season with a clutch 105-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night to force a Game 5 in the Western Conference finals, but they had to wait a few moments at the end of the game for the outcome to be official.
In case you missed it, the ball went out of bounds as the final horn sounded but instead of calling the game over, the refs took some time to review the play before ruling they had to put 0.2 seconds back on the clock.
The ball went back to the Mavs but there was nothing they could really do since the Timberwolves led by five points.
TNT's Stan Van Gundy had some fun roasting the refs over their decision to review the play:
Game 5 is Thursday night in Minnesota. A win for the Mavs would send them to the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If Minnesota wins, Game 6 will be back in Dallas on Saturday night.