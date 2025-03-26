SI

Miami Heat Seemed to Take Petty Shot at Jimmy Butler After Blowout Win

Kristen Wong

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat saga has taken a turn for the petty.

After the Heat trounced the Golden State Warriors, 112-86, in Butler's first game against Miami since being traded, the Heat social team couldn't resist throwing some shade at their former star.

Butler was honored by the Heat with a tribute video before the home game, though fans at Kaseya Center made sure to let the veteran forward hear their distaste for how he left things in Miami.

Then, following the Heat's blowout win, Miami shared a post on X with the caption, "Always good to see your former coaches & teammates."

However, the subject of the post wasn't Butler, who spent six years with the organization. Instead it was a 25-second video of Andrew Wiggins dapping up his old Warriors teammates after the game.

Butler, who finished with 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting, left the court almost immediately after the final whistle. He shared a sweet pregame moment with ex-teammate Kevin Love but seemed to distance himself from everyone else, and Heat stars Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo kept their postgame comments about Butler short and emotionless.

Butler didn't exactly part ways with Miami on friendly terms, so you can't fault them for taking a petty jab or two after a big win against their ex-player.

