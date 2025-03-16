Mic’d-Up Luka Doncic Had Hilarious One-Liner About the Suns’ Bad Defense
Luka Doncic is shocked by how open he can get against the Phoenix Suns.
On Sunday, as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns 107-96, Doncic and Kevin Durant jawed at each other before Doncic delivered a dagger of a one-liner about the Suns to his Lakers teammates.
At one point, Durant told Doncic, "You're not getting that in the playoffs, you know that." Then later, on the bench Doncic told his teammates, "I've never been so open in my life."
That followed a scene earlier in the game where Durant told his teammates, "We're not going to stop [Doncic] from scoring."
Doncic and the Lakers entered the game having lost four straight games. Much of that stretch featured LA with a beat up roster. On Sunday they were much healthier, though LeBron James remains out with a groin injury.
Center Jaxson Hayes returned to action against the Suns, scoring 19 points and adding six rebounds. Austin Reaves added 26 points, four rebounds and six assists as well. Doncic led the way with 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.