NBA Insider Gives Update on Timetable for LeBron James's Return to Lineup for Lakers
James is expected to miss another week as he recovers from a groin strain.
In this story:
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has missed the franchise's last three games due to a groin strain suffered against the Boston Celtics on March 8, and he's now expected to miss another week as he recovers from the injury, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
James is ramping up his on-court activity this week, but the Lakers are being cautious with the 40-year-old, who has played heavy minutes this season for Los Angeles. The franchise needs James healthy for the postseason, and they're playing it cautiously as he begins to increase his workouts in hopes of a return soon.
The Lakers are 40-25 on the season and hold sole possession of fifth-place in the West.
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Published